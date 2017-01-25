Car Possibly Belonging To Missing 28-Year-Old Woman Found In Lancaster

January 25, 2017 4:53 AM
LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — A car that may belong to a 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills area has been found in Lancaster, police announced Wednesday.

Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen Saturday in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, driving a 2005 black Acura TL.

According to police, the vehicle had a Colorado license plate number that reads: “597WFD.”

A car matching the description was found shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near 90th Street East and Avenue E.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and the area, but no one was located.

Stacy’s phone was found in Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita on Sunday.

Detectives described her as a Caucasian woman who has blond hair and blue eyes. She stands 5-foot-8 tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Stacy recently moved to Burbank from the Denver area.

Her female roommate was the last person to see her Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding Stacy’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at (213) 996-1800.

