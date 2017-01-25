Missing Hollywood Hills Woman Found Safe

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — A 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills area three days ago and whose car was later found abandoned in the Lancaster area has been found alive, authorities said Wednesday.

While the exact condition of Laura Lynne Stacy, 28, wasn’t immediately available, she was examined by paramedics and was taken to a hospital to be checked.

There were no immediate details on how or why she wound up in the Antelope Valley and police weren’t releasing any other details Wednesday.

Stacy had last been seen Sunday in the Hollywood Hills area.

Her phone was found later that day about 30 miles away, in a puddle of water at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita.

Late Tuesday, a tow truck driver found a car in the high desert Lancaster area matching the description of Stacy’s 2005 Acura.

On Wednesday, Stacy’s parents, police and volunteers searched the area where the car was found.

However, police aren’t saying where the woman was located.

