Grieving Mother Vows Support For Wall: ‘Give Me A Shovel’

January 25, 2017 11:15 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A woman whose son was shot and killed nearly 15 years ago by an undocumented immigrant is expressing her support for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On April 27, 2002, Agnes Gibboney’s son, Ronald da Silva, was shot and killed in El Monte by Luis Gonzales, a gang member and undocumented immigrant.

“Saturday will be my son’s 43rd birthday,” Gibboney told CBS2 Wednesday. “I will be at the cemetery with a cupcake and a candle and I’ll be singing happy birthday.”

According to the Whittier Daily News, Gonzales plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting.

“It just destroyed my family,” Gibboney said.

Gibboney, 62, says she immigrated to the U.S. from Hungary.

“I am a legal immigrant, it took my family 13 years to legally immigrate to United States,” Gibboney said.

Agnes supports President Donald Trump, attended his inauguration and approves his stance on immigration, especially building a wall on the border.

“Give me a shovel,” Agnes said. “Put me to dig the trench. I would be happy to do that. Rain or shine, 100 degrees, 120, I don’t care. I will be honored to do it.

Her beliefs are echoed by Robin Hvidston with The Remembrance Project, a not-for-profit which advocates for families who have had relatives killed by illegal immigrants.

“It gives us a lot of hope to finally have a president who respects and upholds our laws,” Hvidston said.

To those against Trump’s immigration stance, Agnes has one question.

“If they would, for a minute, imagine their children six feet under, how would that make them feel?” Gibboney asks.

Gonzales is slated to be released in 2020. Gibboney is concerned he will stay in the U.S. and not get deported.

