Frost Advisory Issued For Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Overnight temperatures in the 30s may cause frost to develop in parts of Riverside County.

According to the National Weather Service, a frost advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m. for Riverside and the surrounding valleys.

Meteorologists said the lowest temperatures were expected in the Inland Empire’s southern reaches, including Temecula.

Residents in colder areas have been urged to make sure pets have a warm place to stay.

Outdoor plans that are sensitive to cold should remain covered.

Forecasters expect the cold weather to continue throughout the remainder of the week.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)