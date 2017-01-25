WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses US-Mexico Border Wall Plans | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Dodgers Acquire OF Brett Eibner From A’s For Minor Leaguer

January 25, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.

Eibner combined to hit .193 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBIs with Kansas City and Oakland in his first big-league season last year. He also appeared in a combined 54 games with Triple-A Omaha and Nashville, hitting .289 with nine doubles, 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

The 28-year-old outfielder from San Diego has spent six years in the minors after being drafted by the Royals in the second round of the 2010 first-year player draft out of Arkansas. He had been designated for assignment by the A’s last week.

Tarsovich combined to hit .221 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 90 games with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa last year. In two minor league seasons, the 25-year-old infielder has hit .236 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 27 games. He was selected by the Dodgers in the 22nd round of the 2015 first-year player draft out of Virginia Military Institute.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias for assignment. The 27-year-old was 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games (15 starts) over three years with the Dodgers after making his big league debut in 2014.

In a separate deal announced Wednesday, the A’s agreed to terms with infielder Adam Rosales on a one-year contract for the upcoming season.

Rosales hit. 229 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs in 105 games with San Diego last year. The 33-year-old right-handed hitter started 53 games for the Padres at third base, second base, shortstop and left field. He previously played with Oakland from 2010-13.

To create a roster spot, the A’s designated left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton for assignment.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia