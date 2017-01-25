Corona Police Arrest Man They Accuse Of Grabbing Women’s Buttocks

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — Corona Police have arrested a man they said grabbed the buttocks of at least three women.

The women were allegedly attacked in October and November 2016.

In the first reported incident, a female jogger at Santana Park reported having her buttocks grabbed by an adult male who immediately ran to a vehicle. According to police, the victim was able to capture a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

The other two incidents reportedly occurred while the victims were walking to their cars in shopping center parking lots. Those victims were also grabbed by a male suspect who ran away immediately after he fondled them.

As a result of a two-month investigation, a suspect was identified.

The suspect has been officially identified as Evan David Dorsey, a 25-year-old resident of the Temescal Valley area of unincorporated Riverside County.

Dorsey was interviewed by detectives and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside on three counts of sexual battery. Dorsey was later released after posting bail.

If you have any information about this investigation, or similar incidents, please contact Sr. Det. Gail Gottfried at (951) 279-3623 or email Gail.Gottfried@DiscoverCorona.com.