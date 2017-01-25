LA City Council To Vote On Proposed Contract For 2024 Summer Olympics

January 25, 2017 4:10 AM
Filed Under: LA 2024, LA City Council, Olympics

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles City Council will vote Wednesday on a proposed contract for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which would be signed if the city lands the Games.

The contract includes the final list of venues for events, and discusses a plan to use both the Memorial Coliseum and the NFL stadium in Inglewood for opening and closing ceremonies.

A vote of approval is needed on the items before the Feb. 3 deadline, when the Olympic Bid Committee must turn over its final set of documents to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

After the deadline, LA 2024 will make a series of presentations to the IOC before the host city is chosen in September in Lima, Peru.

If the council approves the motion, it will likely be the last major move needed until the host city is selected.

LA 2024 has proposed a privately financed, balanced budget of $5.3 billion for the Games.

A core part of the budget plan is to only use existing venues and not build any permanent buildings, and to capitalize on the billions of transportation improvements the city has already planned.

LA 2024 is competing with bid committees in Paris and Budapest.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia