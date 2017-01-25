LA City Council To Vote On Proposed Contract For 2024 Summer Olympics

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles City Council will vote Wednesday on a proposed contract for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which would be signed if the city lands the Games.

The contract includes the final list of venues for events, and discusses a plan to use both the Memorial Coliseum and the NFL stadium in Inglewood for opening and closing ceremonies.

A vote of approval is needed on the items before the Feb. 3 deadline, when the Olympic Bid Committee must turn over its final set of documents to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

After the deadline, LA 2024 will make a series of presentations to the IOC before the host city is chosen in September in Lima, Peru.

If the council approves the motion, it will likely be the last major move needed until the host city is selected.

LA 2024 has proposed a privately financed, balanced budget of $5.3 billion for the Games.

A core part of the budget plan is to only use existing venues and not build any permanent buildings, and to capitalize on the billions of transportation improvements the city has already planned.

LA 2024 is competing with bid committees in Paris and Budapest.

