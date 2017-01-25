CHP Chases Reckless Driving Suspect With Wild Ending

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) –c The CHP on Wednesday pursued a reckless driving suspect.

The car was believed to be involved in an earlier accident in which a car was shoved off a freeway.

Two people are in the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, according to Sky 9’s Stu Mundel.

The driver has been driving erratically and and at excessive speeds.

The driver has also turned off the vehicle’s lights at various points in the chase.

According to the CHP, the suspect was involved in an accident on the Angeles Crest Highway. They said the chase began because the car left before the investigation in that accident could be completed.

The suspect also drove on the wrong side of the road, drove at speeds exceeding 70 mph on surface streets and almost hit two vehicles.

WATCH FULL CHASE: Chase and crash aftermath, suspect in custody

The car came to a stop and the passenger fled. The driver continued on, ran red lights and nearly hit two pedestrians.

While making a hairpin turn at a high speed, the vehicle slammed into a Tahoe at Olympic and Server. The suspect’s car lifted the Tahoe off the ground and flipped it on its side.

At that point, the driver fled the vehicle. He got to run several blocks before police tracked him down.