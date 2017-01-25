CHP Chases Reckless Driving Suspect With Wild Ending

January 25, 2017 8:20 PM

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com)  –c The CHP on Wednesday pursued  a reckless driving suspect.

The car was believed to be involved in an earlier accident in which a car was shoved off a freeway.

Two people are in the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, according to Sky 9’s Stu Mundel.

The driver has been driving erratically and and at excessive speeds.

The driver has also turned off the vehicle’s lights at various points in the chase.

According to the CHP, the suspect was involved in an accident on the Angeles Crest Highway. They said the chase began because the car left before the investigation in that accident could be completed.

The suspect also drove on the wrong side of the road, drove at speeds exceeding 70 mph on surface streets and almost hit two vehicles.

WATCH FULL CHASE: Chase and crash aftermath, suspect in custody

The car came to a stop and the passenger fled. The driver continued on, ran red lights and nearly hit two pedestrians.

While making a hairpin turn at a high speed, the vehicle slammed into a Tahoe at Olympic and Server. The suspect’s car lifted the Tahoe off the ground and flipped it on its side.

At that point, the driver fled the vehicle. He got to run several blocks before police tracked him down.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia