CBS To Air Special Mary Tyler Moore Tribute ‘Love Is All Around’ Thursday

January 25, 2017 3:52 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   CBS will air a one-hour special Thursday celebrating the legendary career of actress Mary Tyler Moore.

The actress who first became a star in the 1960’s playing Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Wednesday at 80.

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will anchor the special  (9-10 p.m.) called “Love is all Around.”

The network said the special will feature original reporting and mine CBS’ vast archives to present the story of the pioneering actress’ life and career.

Dick Van Dyke presents former TV wife Mary Tyler Moore with SAG's lifetime achievement award.

Dick Van Dyke presents former TV wife Mary Tyler Moore with SAG’s lifetime achievement award. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition, the special will include interviews with Oprah Winfrey (who has often said the “Mary Tyler Moore” show got her interested in working in TV News), news makers, admirers and others expressing their thoughts about Moore’s profound impact on the world of entertainment as well as her work for juvenile diabetes.

Moore, whose iconic CBS comedy series “Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-77) forever changed television and how women were presented in the work place. The 1975 “Chuckles Bites the Dust” episode of the series is considered by many critics as the funniest sitcom episode of all time.

Moore had a long history with CBS, having starred in such series as “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1961-66); “The Mary Tyler Moore Hour” (1979); “Mary” (1985-86); “Annie McGuire”  and “New York News” (1995).

Along with her then-husband, Grant Tinker, the two ran MTM Studios which produced such landmark shows as “Rhoda,” “Phyllis,” “Lou Grant,” “The White Shadow,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Remington Steele,” “WKRP in Cincinnati” and “Newhart.”

The company also had success with TV movies like “Something for Joey” and  “First You Cry” and features like “Just Between Friends” and “Clara’s Heart.”

