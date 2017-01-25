Homeless Man Found Stabbed To Death Near Bus Stop In Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday investigated the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a homeless man in Anaheim.

The incident was reported shortly after 2 a.m. near Magnolia Street and Ball Road.

Upon their arrival, authorities located the man suffering from apparent stab wounds near a bus stop.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A section of Magnolia Street has been shut down for the investigation.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

