Beloved TV Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80

January 25, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Mary Tyler Moore

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, her longtime representative announced Wednesday.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Mara Buxbaum said in a written statement. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

The actress’s cause of death has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

