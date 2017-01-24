Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Grandmother In Long Beach

January 24, 2017 10:38 PM
Filed Under: Hit And Run, Jackie Morris, Long Beach, Redondo Avenue

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a grandmother outside her senior apartment building in Long Beach Tuesday morning.

Jackie Morris, 77, was pushing a shopping cart onto Redondo Avenue outside the crosswalk around 6 p.m. when a driver hit her and sped off.

“How could you just hit somebody and just leave them lying in the street like an animal? That could be your mom. That could be your grandmother. My mother is the only family I have besides my children,” the victim’s daughter Shayla Williams said.

She said a witness rushed to her mother’s aid after she was hit.

“He said he took his truck and blocked her because there was so much cars. He wanted to shield her body from getting hit again,” Williams said.

The only identification Morris had on her was a Smart-and-Final gift card with her name on it.

“That’s how they knew her name. So he confirmed that was her name,” Williams whimpered.

Morris’ family and friends are devastated. They said she was planning to move to another senior living apartment on a quieter street. They said they begged her not to cross the street unless she used the crosswalk.

“Just a few days ago, she was telling me. She said: ‘Sandra, I am so afraid to go across the street now because people are running over people. They’re killing them,'” said the victim’s friend, Sandra Dozier.

Police said the driver was driving a light-colored sedan, and the victim’s family is pleading for him or her to come forward.

“If anybody knows anything. You took my mother from me. You took her from me,” Williams said.

Anyone with information about this incident, Long Beach police would like to hear from you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia