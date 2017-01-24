Police Activity Shuts Down 101 Freeway In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions Tuesday during rush hour causing a traffic nightmare in Hollywood.

At around 5 p.m. authorities responded to a situation on the overpass and closed the southbound side just before the Western Avenue exit. At around 5:20 p.m. the northbound side of the freeway was closed at Hollywood Boulevard. Police took a person into custody around 5:50 p.m. The freeway was expected to reopen shortly.

Update: @Stu_Mundel says the traffic backup on the 101 in Hollywood reaches Echo Park northbound and the 170 south. @CBSLA — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) January 25, 2017

