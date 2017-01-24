Parts Of California See 300 Percent Of Normal January Rainfall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Most of California has seen more than 300 percent of normal January precipitation from the storms that have deluged the state these past few weeks, according to the National Weather Service.

The series of storms these last few weeks have brought over 300% of normal January precip to most of the state. #CAstorm #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Y25st3GLj9 — NWS CNRFC (@NWSCNRFC) January 24, 2017

By afternoon, downtown Los Angeles had recorded 14.3 inches of rain since the start of the water year on Oct. 1, less than a half-inch away from the average for the entire season.

The lion’s share of rain from the last storm was over by late Monday morning. By then, some high rainfall figures had been recorded in Los Angeles County, according to NWS figures: 4.96 inches at Mt. Baldy, 4.03 in Long Beach, 3.44 at Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale, 2.35 in Woodland Hills, and 1.55 in Poppy Park in the Antelope Valley.