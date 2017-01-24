61-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 61-year-old man who has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Kenneth Bernard Croom was last seen walking away from his home in the 1600 block of 125th Street around 10 a.m. Monday.

Authorities described Croom as an African American man who is bald, has a gray beard, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

He stands 6-foot-1 tall, weighs 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Croom suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.