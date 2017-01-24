Here Are The 2017 Oscar Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Nominations were announced Tuesday for the 89th annual Academy Awards.
Here is a list of the nominees:
Congrats to our Supporting Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/mF0wmYRqF3
Congrats to our Cinematography nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/2G1Ag9QK13
Congrats to our Documentary Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3KwPzBuV85
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LtFnYLHgyl
Congrats to our Documentary Short Subject nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wbcJKnQT18
Congrats to our Live Action Short Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/AA2SE03c9W
Congrats to our Leading Actor nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CV3WydKBAe
Congrats to our Sound Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/54QVLhdnJi
Congrats to our Sound Mixing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5VY2Bgl7Ck
Congrats to our Production Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qCThq6TtIP
Congrats to our Visual Effects nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/BmejQXKqlj
Congrats to our Costume Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wurB3m5ff9
Congrats to our Makeup & Hairstyling nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/pUIQQ8FxJQ
Congrats to our Original Score nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/WBdENv67Mx
Congrats to our Original Song nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/bwJ3Y4PwsR
Congrats to our Original Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/GmwVgSYUpa
Congrats to our Adapted Screenplay nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5CFltBAmLe
Congrats to our Animated Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/6IuymCg6rC
Congrats to our Animated Short Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/YOPAcrmsBm
Congrats to our Supporting Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lvth7OEgxL
Congrats to our Film Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SethYoJSt6
Congrats to our Leading Actress nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xqacBlntQb
Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/g207hRtVgo
Congrats to our Best Picture nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jdGd62Efkx
Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.