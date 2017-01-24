15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In San Marino Found With Gun

SAN MARINO (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old boy reported missing in San Marino Tuesday was found with a gun and has been detained, police said.

Aldric Partovi was reported missing Tuesday morning by his parents after having last been seen at about 9 a.m.

The teenager’s father also reported that two guns were missing from the family’s home in an unincorporated area near Pasadena.

“Partovi he may be in possession of two firearms missing from his father’s residence, and it is not known if he suffers from psychological issues,” a bulletin Tuesday from the LA County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities placed San Marino public schools on lockdown during the search for the teenager.

Arcadia police found Partovi at an Arcadia shopping center at around 2 p.m., authorities said.

The teenager was in possession of a gun, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said. It was not immediately clear if the gun was one of the firearms reported missing by the teenager’s father.

The school lockdowns were lifted.

