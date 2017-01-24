15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In San Marino Found With Gun

January 24, 2017 2:35 PM

SAN MARINO (CBSLA.com) A 15-year-old boy reported missing in San Marino Tuesday was found with a gun and has been detained, police said.

Aldric Partovi was reported missing Tuesday morning by his parents after having last been seen at about 9 a.m.

The teenager’s father also reported that two guns were missing from the family’s home in an unincorporated area near Pasadena.

“Partovi he may be in possession of two firearms missing from his father’s residence, and it is not known if he suffers from psychological issues,” a bulletin Tuesday from the LA County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities placed San Marino public schools on lockdown during the search for the teenager.

Arcadia police found Partovi at an Arcadia shopping center at around 2 p.m., authorities said.

The teenager was in possession of a gun, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said. It was not immediately clear if the gun was one of the firearms reported missing by the teenager’s father.

The school lockdowns were lifted.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia