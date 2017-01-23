STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Live Blog: Hail Falls Across SoCal  | Weather Updates | Live Social FeedListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Retailers May Face More Store Closures As Online Sales Jump

January 23, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Department Stores, Online Retailers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Retailers in Southern California and across the U.S. could face increased pressure to close more stores as more shoppers flock to online outlets, according to a report Monday.

In coming years, an estimated 10 percent of U.S. retail space – roughly one billion square feet – may need to be closed, converted or renegotiated to lower rental prices, according to data cited by Bloomberg.

In the wake of a barrage of store closures announced by Macy’s, Sears, Nordstrom, and others, a slowdown in mall traffic and lackluster holiday sales, more retailers are being forced to consider store closures to stay competitive and expand their business online.

An estimated 50 million square feet of space – about 5,000 stores – has already been shuttered in the last 18 months, according to the report.

One of the biggest challenges facing retailers, Bloomberg says, is a glut of store space: the U.S. has 24 square feet of retail per capita. Canada has 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia