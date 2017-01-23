No Swimming, Surfing Off Long Beach After Multiple Sewage Spills

January 23, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Long Beach, Rain, Sewage Spill

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Sewage spills caused by heavy rainfall forced the closure of all Long Beach coastal areas to swimmers and surfers Monday.

The city of Long Beach reported that at least seven sewage spills occurred Sunday and Monday, six of which happened outside the Long Beach area. The spills originated from the Los Angeles County Sewer System. The amount of sewage that reached the ocean was unknown.

Colorado Lagoon, Mother’s Beach and Alamitos Bay have been closed since Friday. Beaches will remain closed to water contact until tests determine the water is safe for swimmers.

The Long Beach area received 3.91 inches of rain Sunday and Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia