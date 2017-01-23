No Swimming, Surfing Off Long Beach After Multiple Sewage Spills

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Sewage spills caused by heavy rainfall forced the closure of all Long Beach coastal areas to swimmers and surfers Monday.

The city of Long Beach reported that at least seven sewage spills occurred Sunday and Monday, six of which happened outside the Long Beach area. The spills originated from the Los Angeles County Sewer System. The amount of sewage that reached the ocean was unknown.

Colorado Lagoon, Mother’s Beach and Alamitos Bay have been closed since Friday. Beaches will remain closed to water contact until tests determine the water is safe for swimmers.

The Long Beach area received 3.91 inches of rain Sunday and Monday.