Man’s Body Found As Storm Water Recedes In Harbor City

January 23, 2017 1:54 PM
HARBOR CITY (CBSLA.com) — Receding storm water uncovered the body of a man near Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park in Harbor City.

The body was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. near the 1300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said. The remains may be those of a man who went missing on Sunday night.

Authorities had searched for the missing man for about four hours without success, Humphrey said.

The body “had been submerged by recent stormwater in very dense vegetation, (and) only (became) visible as water receded,” he said.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Police Department and the coroner’s office were sent to the scene.

The unidentified man apparently was in his 50s, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy was pending to determine the cause of his death.

