D’Angelo Russell To Miss 1-2 Weeks With Mild MCL Sprain And Calf Strain

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is expected to miss one to two weeks after an MRI Saturday showed a mildly sprained right MCL and strained right calf.

Russell’s injury came just a minute into Friday’s game against the Pacers.

The extent of the injury was confirmed in Saturday’s MRI and Russell missed the Lakers’ historically large 122-73 loss to the Mavericks Sunday.

Rookie Brandon Ingram started in Russell’s place, struggling in his new role as starting point guard. Ingram scored six points on two-for-12 shooting. He committed five fouls and had three turnovers.

Russell is the Lakers’ second-leading scorer, with an average of 14.3 points and 4.4 assists a game.

Russell’s injury comes as the Lakers appear to have hit a new low in Sunday’s 49-point loss. The team dropped to 16-32 on the season.

What’s more, the Lakers are unlikely to make any big deals by the Feb. 23 trade deadline, CBS Sports reported.

