CA Senate Confirms Xavier Becerra As State Attorney General

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The California State Senate Monday confirmed Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles) as the state’s attorney general.

The 26-9 vote was along party lines in the Democratic-controlled state Senate.

“It is humbling and exciting to assume responsibility for vigorously advancing the forward-leaning values that make California unique among the many states,” Becerra said. “I’m eager to get to work. Gov. Brown and state legislators have already shared valuable ideas on our path forward. And next week, I hope to sit down with sheriffs from across our state to begin our work together keeping our families safe and enforcing our laws fairly.”

Becerra will be sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday and will replace Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

Becerra has represented the Los Angeles area in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. Before then, he was an assemblyman and a deputy state attorney general.

He will become California’s first Latino attorney general and serve the final two years of Harris’ term.