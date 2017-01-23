CA Senate Confirms Xavier Becerra As State Attorney General

January 23, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: California Attorney General, Kamala Harris, Xavier Becerra

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The California State Senate Monday confirmed Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles) as the state’s attorney general.

The 26-9 vote was along party lines in the Democratic-controlled state Senate.

“It is humbling and exciting to assume responsibility for vigorously advancing the forward-leaning values that make California unique among the many states,” Becerra said. “I’m eager to get to work. Gov. Brown and state legislators have already shared valuable ideas on our path forward. And next week, I hope to sit down with sheriffs from across our state to begin our work together keeping our families safe and enforcing our laws fairly.”

Becerra will be sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday and will replace Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

Becerra has represented the Los Angeles area in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. Before then, he was an assemblyman and a deputy state attorney general.

He will become California’s first Latino attorney general and serve the final two years of Harris’ term.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia