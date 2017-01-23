Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County

Following the yearly post-holiday slump, Orange County is officially bustling with activity. Around every corner, you’ll find events celebrating the best music, art, business and fitness the region has to offer. This week, start out with local art viewings, tacos and music (either rock or classical). When the weekend rolls around, explore Southern California with the Hyatt’s surf and ski program, celebrate the Chinese New Year or get some inspiration for creating your dream home.

Monday, January 23



Art on the Walk

Anaheim GardenWalk

400 Disney Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 635-7400

www.anaheimgardenwalk.com Anaheim GardenWalk400 Disney WayAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 635-7400 Visit Anaheim’s GardenWalk for a celebration of local art. The ongoing exhibit is constantly evolving to include more and more artwork, which visitors can view as they wander the entertainment complex. Whether in the form of painted stairs or fences, wall murals or individual canvases, the program helps showcase a variety of public art for free. Participants include artists from the soon-to-open Artists Republic Gallery as well as a variety of schools from Chapman University to Fairmont private and Anaheim elementary schools. Other regular participants are the local YMCA, the Downtown Anaheim Association and the Anaheim Art Association. On Friday, Jan. 27, the GardenWalk will also host their quarterly Art on the Walk event, with live music and artists on site.

Tuesday, January 24



Tacos & Tech

WeWork

200 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

(855) 593-9675

www.wework.com WeWork200 Spectrum Center DriveIrvine, CA 92618(855) 593-9675 From 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, enjoy a night of networking with tech lovers from throughout OC. Join developers, engineers, entrepreneurs, executives and other tech enthusiasts as they come together at WeWork, across from the Irvine Spectrum. The event will kick off with free beer in the relaxed office atmosphere and will continue with a self-service taco bar courtesy of El Toro Bravo. WeWork offers private office space for a variety of businesses, with vibrant modern communal spaces. Whether you need a workspace for yourself or for over a hundred employees, their offices are in a prime location with the shops and restaurants of the Spectrum right across the street.

Wednesday, January 25



Switchfoot and Relient K

City National Grove of Anaheim

2200 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 712-2700

citynationalgroveofanaheim.com City National Grove of Anaheim2200 East Katella AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 712-2700 San Diego-based Switchfoot brings their latest tour, titled “Looking for America Tour Part II,” to the City National Grove of Anaheim. The band, which started out in the Christian genre but has since gained success in mainstream Top 40, has sold over five million copies of their albums and performed all over the world, with tunes like “Dare You to Move” and “Meant to Live.” Hailing from Ohio, Relient K will also perform at the show. They have a similar story, performing as a Christian rock band since their start in the 1990s. Possibly their most popular single was 2004’s “Be My Escape,” but the band has continued to make music and find success ever since.

Thursday, January 26



Casa Classic: Paul Wiancko

Casa Romantica

415 Avenida Granada

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 498-2139

www.casaromantica.org Casa Romantica415 Avenida GranadaSan Clemente, CA 92672(949) 498-2139 Follow up Wednesday night’s rock show with some classical music at Casa Romantica, a cultural center in San Clemente. The center will present cellist Paul Wiancko as part of its Casa Classic series. Arrive by 7 p.m. to witness Wiancko’s performance, which is set to include everything from contemporary works to Bach and other classical pieces that Wiancko himself adapted for the cello. Wiancko has performed all over the world, with shows in Europe, South America, Asia and Africa in addition to the U.S. Also a composer, he has worked with Grammy-award winning artists as well as on film soundtracks and music festivals. Tickets for the event are $25.

Friday, January 27



California Double: Surf, Snow & Savor

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

21500 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 845-4638

huntingtonbeach.regency.hyatt.com Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach21500 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 845-4638 Part of the appeal of both living in and visiting California is the proximity to both the ocean and the mountains. Capitalize on that with the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach’s California Double: Surf, Snow & Savor experience. The day starts out with a surf session in Huntington Beach with a lesson from the Hyatt’s Toes on the Nose for beginners; pros can feel free to paddle out and catch some waves. Then, enjoy lunch on a luxury coach bus as you head to Big Bear’s Snow Summit Ski Resort. You’ll spend the second half of the day zipping down the slopes with a ski lesson. The bus will then take participants back to Huntington Beach, with dinner included on the drive home. The whole thing starts at $199 and includes meals, transportation and lessons.

Saturday, January 28



Chinese New Year: A Love Feast

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.pacificsymphony.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Join the Pacific Symphony to celebrate the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rooster. This event is the first of multiple events held by the symphony to celebrate the holiday. It will feature a blend of Western and Eastern music and dance with conductor Carl St.Clair leading the orchestra. While many of the symphony’s shows feature mainly instrumentals, the New Year concert will include dancers, singers, the Pacific Chorale and a community chorus. A reception and formal dinner with occur with the concert, then a lantern festival will take place—also at Segerstrom—on Feb. 4. All of the events aim to teach locals about Chinese culture.

Sunday, January 29



Orange County Home Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92802

(800) 358-7469

www.homeshowconsultants.com Anaheim Convention Center800 West Katella AvenueAnaheim, CA 92802(800) 358-7469 Sunday marks the last day of the three-day Orange County Home Show. Held at the Anaheim Convention Center, the show—which starts on Friday—boasts free admission. Each day, visitors can see samples of products and speak with specialists in fields like home improvement, remodeling, interior design, decorating and landscape design. While guests can check out things like cabinets, countertops and mattresses, these events usually include product giveaways and family-friendly entertainment as well. Additionally, some of the vendors offer discounts or special pricing for home products and services purchased during the show. The same company will host a home and garden show in May.