Seal Beach Residents Deal With Major Flooding They Haven’t Experienced In Years

January 22, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA,com)  —  People who live in Seal Beach say they’re used to flooding in the coastal community.

But Sunday’s flooding was different. It was like something they hadn’t seen in years.

CBS2’s Jennifer Kastner spoke to the neighbors.

She stood on a street where water crested to 3-4 feet deep Sunday.

While the water has started to recede, earlier she said the water got high enough that Seal Beach lifeguards went door-to-door to check on people.

A multi-agency response — including Police, Fire and Marine Safety — handled the situation the best they could.

“I just can’t believe it,” said one woman, “I was like ‘Oh my God’ I never would have thought, in Seal Beach [that it could be that bad], but it is bad in Seal Beach, the flooding.”

“It’s crazy, absolutely crazy,” said one man, “went to watch the Packers game earlier, and came home to this. The car is flooded, house is almost getting flooded out. Pretty gnarly.”

Police told Kastner that no injuries were reported.

 

 

