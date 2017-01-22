STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Burn Area Evacuations | Weather Updates | Live Tweets |Live BlogListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Reality Show ‘Hunted’ Debuts Sunday Night On CBS

January 22, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: CBS, Hunted, Reality Show

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  “Hunted” premieres on CBS  Sunday — the reality show centers around  nine two-person teams attempting to avoid being captured by a team of skilled investigators who combine state-of-the-art tracking methods with traditional tactics.

Each team successfully evading capture for 28 days will receive $250,000.

It’s “The Amazing Race” meets “The Fugitive.”

CBS ordered “Hunted” less than a month after the debut of the British version in 2015.

“`Hunted’ was created in the U.K. to answer the question `Can anybody truly go off the grid anymore in a modern society filled with security cameras and has a cultural dependence on a cellphone, social media, and the internet?”‘says  Laura Fuest Silva, an exec producer of  the CBS show.

The fugitives in the British version were allowed to go anywhere on the mainland of the United Kingdom to avoid detection.  For the CBS version, fugitives are limited to approximately 100,000 square miles in the southeastern U.S.,  Fuest Silva said.

GALLERY: Meet The Fugitives

Viewers will get unique insight into both sides of a manhunt — both the exhilarating but daunting mental and physical challenge of being on the run —
as well as the cutting edge techniques modern investigators can use to find out everything about you and predict your next step.”

The series “Command Center” is headed by f Robert W. Clark, a former assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office. Its
“Head of Operations” is Lenny DePaul, a former commander of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The “Head of Intelligence” is Theresa Payton, a White House chief information officer in the George W. Bush administration. The investigators include two former CIA analysts, a former Navy SEAL and alumni of other intelligence organizations.

The fugitive teams include a former gang member-turned criminal defense attorney/his girlfriend; an ex-Miss South Carolina/her real estate agent fiancee; a pair of moms hoping to use the prize to make life better for their children.

For more about “Hunted,” including fugitive and investigator bios, click here.

