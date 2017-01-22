Lomita Street Turns Into River, Homes Flood

LOMITA (CBSLA.com) – A golf course lake overflowed and flooded several homes on a Lomita street Sunday.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, at least 16 homes on South Cypress Street sustained varying degrees of flooding when a nearby golf course lake overflowed. It created a massive waterfall that turned Cypress Street into a river and transformed underground garages into ponds.

Cassi Hammond Facebook Lived what she was seeing, as water careened down her street and right into her driveway. Her neighbor put up cinderblocks to divert the water. Hammond says mud made it up to her doormat before she realized what was happening.

Inmate crews have since doubled the size of the sandbag fort on the street. However, neighbors worry their three-foot defense may again be overrun when another storm hits.