Gunshot Victim Dropped Off At Hospital Succumbs To His Wounds

January 22, 2017 11:04 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was dropped off a hospital overnight Sunday after being shot.

Deputies responded to a hospital Saturday following a report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

That victim, described as an African American male, succumbed to his injuries just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred Friday night along the 110 Freeway and 223rd Street in unincorporated Harbor City.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

