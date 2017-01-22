Best Comedy Shows Coming To Orange County In Spring 2017

Billy Gardell
Irvine Improv Comedy Club
Irvine Spectrum Center
527 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
www.irvine.improv.com
Date: March 24, 2017 at 9:45 p.m.
For one night only, sitcom star Billy Gardell of “Mike and Molly” fame will entertain to your funny bone’s content at the Irvine Improv Comedy Club. Long before taking on the small screen, Gardell was raising a ruckus on the stand-up circuit, a place in which this huge talent has never abandoned. Note: Get tickets ASAP as this highly anticipated show is bound to sell out.
Margaret Cho
Brea Improv Comedy Club
120 S. Brea Blvd.
Brea, CA 92821
(714) 482-0700
www.breaimprov.com
Date: February 3 and 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m.
The very droll Margaret Cho hits this happening comedy club for four sessions (two a night) of standup that will stay with you long after you’ve left this Orange County arena. If you go (and you should), expect topical material that may or may not be a tough topic to navigate if you weren’t so well expressed in the land of humor as this storied comedian with a liberal open mind always is.
Ron White
City National Grove of Anaheim
2200 E Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 712-2700
citynationalgroveofanaheim.com
Date: March 10, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Remember the acclaimed Blue Collar Comedy Tour? If that made you laugh, Ron White–one of its headliners alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy–will too. He performs in Anaheim just as spring comes knocking so be sure to book a couple of seats to enjoy some sure guffaws with a good friend who will delight in this small town guy from Texas who knows how to tell a funny story. And that’s an understatement if ever there was one.
Little Shop of Horrors
Maverick Theater
110 E Walnut Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 526-7070
www.mavericktheater.com
Date: Through March 11, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Little Shop of Horrors provides musical comedy in a play like no other. And while the Steve Martin film production of this legendary show was a laugh a minute, the original theater version is just as funny or even more so. So, get on down to the Maverick Theater while Little Shop is on offer and be ready to get a student discount if you are, indeed, a student. (ID required).
Craig Shoemaker
Irvine Improv Comedy Club
Irvine Spectrum Center
527 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
www.irvine.improv.com
Date: February 10 and 11, 201 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Hometown Philly comic Craig Shoemaker is right at home with Southern California clubs at which he distributes his own brand of humor, often done through anecdotes that reflect his own wild and crazy life. Known to the stand-up world as Shoe, this laugh-maker is always sharp and on task no matter what he is on about during each and every show he puts on for the public.
By Jane Lasky