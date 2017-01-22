Best Comedy Shows Coming To Orange County In Spring 2017

A laugh or two can help keep you in the spirit of the new year as 2017 continues to unfold. So, with that in mind, consider taking in a comedy show to lift your spirits or keep them up high for as long as possible. Following are five of Orange County’s best.



Billy Gardell

Irvine Improv Comedy Club

Irvine Spectrum Center

527 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

www.irvine.improv.com

Date: March 24, 2017 at 9:45 p.m. Irvine Improv Comedy ClubIrvine Spectrum Center527 Spectrum Center DriveIrvine, CA 92618Date: March 24, 2017 at 9:45 p.m. For one night only, sitcom star Billy Gardell of “Mike and Molly” fame will entertain to your funny bone’s content at the Irvine Improv Comedy Club. Long before taking on the small screen, Gardell was raising a ruckus on the stand-up circuit, a place in which this huge talent has never abandoned. Note: Get tickets ASAP as this highly anticipated show is bound to sell out.



Margaret Cho

Brea Improv Comedy Club

120 S. Brea Blvd.

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 482-0700

www.breaimprov.com

Date: February 3 and 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m. Brea Improv Comedy Club120 S. Brea Blvd.Brea, CA 92821(714) 482-0700Date: February 3 and 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m. The very droll Margaret Cho hits this happening comedy club for four sessions (two a night) of standup that will stay with you long after you’ve left this Orange County arena. If you go (and you should), expect topical material that may or may not be a tough topic to navigate if you weren’t so well expressed in the land of humor as this storied comedian with a liberal open mind always is.



Ron White

City National Grove of Anaheim

2200 E Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 712-2700

citynationalgroveofanaheim.com

Date: March 10, 2017 at 8 p.m. City National Grove of Anaheim2200 E Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 712-2700Date: March 10, 2017 at 8 p.m. Remember the acclaimed Blue Collar Comedy Tour? If that made you laugh, Ron White–one of its headliners alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy–will too. He performs in Anaheim just as spring comes knocking so be sure to book a couple of seats to enjoy some sure guffaws with a good friend who will delight in this small town guy from Texas who knows how to tell a funny story. And that’s an understatement if ever there was one. Related: Best Improv Comedy In OC



Little Shop of Horrors

Maverick Theater

110 E Walnut Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 526-7070

www.mavericktheater.com

Date: Through March 11, 2017 at 8 p.m. Maverick Theater110 E Walnut Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832(714) 526-7070Date: Through March 11, 2017 at 8 p.m. Little Shop of Horrors provides musical comedy in a play like no other. And while the Steve Martin film production of this legendary show was a laugh a minute, the original theater version is just as funny or even more so. So, get on down to the Maverick Theater while Little Shop is on offer and be ready to get a student discount if you are, indeed, a student. (ID required).