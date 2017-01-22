STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Burn Area Evacuations | Weather Updates | Live Tweets |Live BlogListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Orange County In Spring 2017

January 22, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Comedy Shows, Eat.See.Play, Jane Lasky. Best Of, Orange County Comedy, see
A laugh or two can help keep you in the spirit of the new year as 2017 continues to unfold. So, with that in mind, consider taking in a comedy show to lift your spirits or keep them up high for as long as possible. Following are five of Orange County’s best.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: TV personality Billy Gardell attends the "Monopoly Millionaire's Club" lottery launch at Times Square on October 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: TV personality Billy Gardell attends the “Monopoly Millionaire’s Club” lottery launch at Times Square on October 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)


Billy Gardell
Irvine Improv Comedy Club
Irvine Spectrum Center
527 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
www.irvine.improv.com
Date: March 24, 2017 at 9:45 p.m.

For one night only, sitcom star Billy Gardell of “Mike and Molly” fame will entertain to your funny bone’s content at the Irvine Improv Comedy Club. Long before taking on the small screen, Gardell was raising a ruckus on the stand-up circuit, a place in which this huge talent has never abandoned. Note: Get tickets ASAP as this highly anticipated show is bound to sell out.

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo)

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo)


Margaret Cho
Brea Improv Comedy Club
120 S. Brea Blvd.
Brea, CA 92821
(714) 482-0700
www.breaimprov.com
Date: February 3 and 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m.

The very droll Margaret Cho hits this happening comedy club for four sessions (two a night) of standup that will stay with you long after you’ve left this Orange County arena. If you go (and you should), expect topical material that may or may not be a tough topic to navigate if you weren’t so well expressed in the land of humor as this storied comedian with a liberal open mind always is.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)


Ron White
City National Grove of Anaheim
2200 E Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 712-2700
citynationalgroveofanaheim.com
Date: March 10, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Remember the acclaimed Blue Collar Comedy Tour? If that made you laugh, Ron White–one of its headliners alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy–will too. He performs in Anaheim just as spring comes knocking so be sure to book a couple of seats to enjoy some sure guffaws with a good friend who will delight in this small town guy from Texas who knows how to tell a funny story. And that’s an understatement if ever there was one.

Related: Best Improv Comedy In OC

(credit: Maverick Theater via Facebook)

(credit: Maverick Theater via Facebook)


Little Shop of Horrors
Maverick Theater
110 E Walnut Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 526-7070
www.mavericktheater.com
Date: Through March 11, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors provides musical comedy in a play like no other. And while the Steve Martin film production of this legendary show was a laugh a minute, the original theater version is just as funny or even more so. So, get on down to the Maverick Theater while Little Shop is on offer and be ready to get a student discount if you are, indeed, a student. (ID required).

(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images for NASCAR)

(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images for NASCAR)


Craig Shoemaker
Irvine Improv Comedy Club
Irvine Spectrum Center
527 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
www.irvine.improv.com
Date: February 10 and 11, 201 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Hometown Philly comic Craig Shoemaker is right at home with Southern California clubs at which he distributes his own brand of humor, often done through anecdotes that reflect his own wild and crazy life. Known to the stand-up world as Shoe, this laugh-maker is always sharp and on task no matter what he is on about during each and every show he puts on for the public.

Related: Best Comedy Clubs In OC
By Jane Lasky

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia