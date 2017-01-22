Best Activities This Week In Los Angeles – January 23

The arts reign supreme this week. With a world premiere comedy, decades old musical, fully interactive theater experience, an art-themed supper club, and an entire night on Broadway, this week has the arts covered. Add Sunday’s museums free-for-all day and you’ve got a week to truly be inspired by.

Monday, January 23



See “The Last Vig”

Zephyr Theatre

7456 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 960-7712

Start the week by catching Academy Award-nominated Burt Young as he stars in the world premiere comedy "The Last Vig." Featured in movies like "Rocky" and "Chinatown," Young plays an aging mom boss trying to find a way to stay in the game. With a little help from his young, hip-hop obsessed assistant and old friend Jimmy "The Fixer" D, Big Joe hopes to find a way to pay back what he owes in what could possibly be his last vig. The show runs through February 19.

Tuesday, January 24



“RENT: The 20th Anniversary Tour”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) 982-2787

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical "RENT" is returning to the Pantages Theatre in honor of its 20th anniversary. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Boheme, RENT is an original rock musical that tells the story of seven struggling artists who spend a year attempting to follow their dreams without selling out. Themes of joy and hope in the face of fear serve as a reminder that the only way to really measure our lives is in love. The show opens today and runs through Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Wednesday, January 25



“Burns Supper”

The Pikey

7617 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 850-5400

Wine dinners are a dime a dozen, but a Haggis dinner? Now, that's something. Hollywood's premiere English Pub, The Pikey, is serving up a "Burns Supper" in honor of the poet Robert Burns. The decades old pub is borrowing from an old 1880s tradition in Scotland and Northern Ireland that includes customary Haggis and Scotch Whiskey. Multiple selections of Bruichladdich Single Malt Scotch, which will be available, as well as a special Robert Burns Cocktail. Burns' poetry will be read throughout the evening between the restaurant's renowned rock and roll playlist.

Thursday, January 26



“fellowship”

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(800) 578-1335

Cornerstone Theater Company is putting on a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive theater experience where audience participation actually makes a difference. "fellowship" is a play about volunteers who gather weekly to give their time at a local food bank when an unwanted stranger, Hunger, comes to visit. During the play, audience members will be invited to help prepare and assemble sack lunches to be distributed to hungry people in Los Angeles. The interactive theater experience is performed Thursdays – Sundays, January 19, 2017 – February 12, 2017 in various locations.

Friday, January 27



INTRO Art Gallery & Chef’s Table

4200 Lankershim Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 91602

L.A.'s new, not-so-secret-any-more supper club is teaming up with artist Oscar Meza for a six-week exhibit showcasing his latest collection, "Between the Lines." As with all INTRO Art Gallery & Chef's Table dinners, a limited number of communal seats will be available tonight and tomorrow, and an avant-garde 12-course Tasting Menu created by Executive Chef Paul Shoemaker will be served. Along with Shoemaker, Rob Ciancimino and Grammy Award-winning Manny Marroquin will host the event.

Saturday, January 28



Night On Broadway

Broadway Corridor in Downtown L.A.

Between 3rd St. & Olympic Blvd.

The fastest-growing, one-day arts and music festival in North America is back for a third year in a row. This year, Night on Broadway hosts free entertainment in six historic theaters, on ten stages, along seven city blocks. The mile-long stretch of Broadway will be closed off and transformed into a one-of-a-king experience bringing together hundreds of acts, art installations, music, and more. Along with the arts, there will also be plenty of fun at the adult dodgeball game, chess boxing, and a Kids Zone. The event runs from 4pm – 11pm, rain or shine.

Sunday, January 29



Museums Free-For-Fall

Various Locations

If you've ever wanted to visit one of the amazing museums we have here in Los Angeles, but didn't want to shell out the cash, today is your day. Over 30 museums are opening their doors to the public, free of charge. From art to cultural heritage, natural history to science, the list is impressive. It's a great time to take the family to visit Dinosaur Hall at the Natural History Museum, watch an excavation in progress at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, or snap a selfie at the 3D bedroom in the Lichtenstein exhibit at the Skirball Cultural Center… for free!

