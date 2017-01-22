STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Burn Area Evacuations | Weather Updates | Live Tweets |Live BlogListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

Best Activities This Week In Los Angeles – January 23

January 22, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Best Activities In Los Angeles, Best Of LA, Kellie Fell
The arts reign supreme this week. With a world premiere comedy, decades old musical, fully interactive theater experience, an art-themed supper club, and an entire night on Broadway, this week has the arts covered. Add Sunday’s museums free-for-all day and you’ve got a week to truly be inspired by.

Monday, January 23
(Credit: Ed Krieger )

(Credit: Ed Krieger )


See “The Last Vig”
Zephyr Theatre
7456 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 960-7712
www.thelastvig.com

Start the week by catching Academy Award-nominated Burt Young as he stars in the world premiere comedy “The Last Vig.” Featured in movies like “Rocky” and “Chinatown,” Young plays an aging mom boss trying to find a way to stay in the game. With a little help from his young, hip-hop obsessed assistant and old friend Jimmy “The Fixer” D, Big Joe hopes to find a way to pay back what he owes in what could possibly be his last vig. The show runs through February 19.

Tuesday, January 24
(Credit: Carol Rosegg )

(Credit: Carol Rosegg )


“RENT: The 20th Anniversary Tour”
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(800) 982-2787
www.hollywoodpantages.com

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical “RENT” is returning to the Pantages Theatre in honor of its 20th anniversary. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Boheme, RENT is an original rock musical that tells the story of seven struggling artists who spend a year attempting to follow their dreams without selling out. Themes of joy and hope in the face of fear serve as a reminder that the only way to really measure our lives is in love. The show opens today and runs through Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Wednesday, January 25
(Credit: Eric Shani )

(Credit: Eric Shani )


“Burns Supper”
The Pikey
7617 W Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 850-5400
www.theatricum.com

Wine dinners are a dime a dozen, but a Haggis dinner? Now, that’s something. Hollywood’s premiere English Pub, The Pikey, is serving up a “Burns Supper” in honor of the poet Robert Burns. The decades old pub is borrowing from an old 1880s tradition in Scotland and Northern Ireland that includes customary Haggis and Scotch Whiskey. Multiple selections of Bruichladdich Single Malt Scotch, which will be available, as well as a special Robert Burns Cocktail. Burns’ poetry will be read throughout the evening between the restaurant’s renowned rock and roll playlist.

Thursday, January 26
(Credit: Cornerstone Theater Company)

(Credit: Cornerstone Theater Company)


“fellowship”
Pico Union Project
1153 Valencia St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(800) 578-1335
www.cornerstonetheater.org

Cornerstone Theater Company is putting on a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive theater experience where audience participation actually makes a difference. “fellowship” is a play about volunteers who gather weekly to give their time at a local food bank when an unwanted stranger, Hunger, comes to visit. During the play, audience members will be invited to help prepare and assemble sack lunches to be distributed to hungry people in Los Angeles. The interactive theater experience is performed Thursdays – Sundays, January 19, 2017 – February 12, 2017 in various locations.

Friday, January 27
(Credit: acuna-hansen)

(Credit: acuna-hansen)


INTRO Art Gallery & Chef’s Table
4200 Lankershim Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 91602
www.experienceintro.com

L.A.’s new, not-so-secret-any-more supper club is teaming up with artist Oscar Meza for a six-week exhibit showcasing his latest collection, “Between the Lines.” As with all INTRO Art Gallery & Chef’s Table dinners, a limited number of communal seats will be available tonight and tomorrow, and an avant-garde 12-course Tasting Menu created by Executive Chef Paul Shoemaker will be served. Along with Shoemaker, Rob Ciancimino and Grammy Award-winning Manny Marroquin will host the event.

Saturday, January 28
(Credit: Sal Gomez )

(Credit: Sal Gomez )


Night On Broadway
Broadway Corridor in Downtown L.A.
Between 3rd St. & Olympic Blvd.
www.nightonbroadway.la

The fastest-growing, one-day arts and music festival in North America is back for a third year in a row. This year, Night on Broadway hosts free entertainment in six historic theaters, on ten stages, along seven city blocks. The mile-long stretch of Broadway will be closed off and transformed into a one-of-a-king experience bringing together hundreds of acts, art installations, music, and more. Along with the arts, there will also be plenty of fun at the adult dodgeball game, chess boxing, and a Kids Zone. The event runs from 4pm – 11pm, rain or shine.

Sunday, January 29
(Credit: Robert Wedemeyer )

(Credit: Robert Wedemeyer )


Museums Free-For-Fall
Various Locations
www.socalmuseums.org

If you’ve ever wanted to visit one of the amazing museums we have here in Los Angeles, but didn’t want to shell out the cash, today is your day. Over 30 museums are opening their doors to the public, free of charge. From art to cultural heritage, natural history to science, the list is impressive. It’s a great time to take the family to visit Dinosaur Hall at the Natural History Museum, watch an excavation in progress at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, or snap a selfie at the 3D bedroom in the Lichtenstein exhibit at the Skirball Cultural Center… for free!

Article by Kellie Fell.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia