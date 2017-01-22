STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Burn Area Evacuations | Weather Updates | Live Tweets |Live BlogListen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

4 Trapped In Truck Rescued From Rushing Waters In Murrieta

January 22, 2017 7:55 PM

MURRIETA (CBSLA.com) – Firefighters rescued four people trapped in a pickup truck caught in fast-moving water Sunday evening.

Several Murrieta Fire Department units were involved in a swift water rescue that took place at around 5 p.m. in the area of Los Alamos Road and Monroe Avenue when a truck was overtaken by rising water, according to firefighters.

The four people were brought to dry land about 20 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

