Twist On A Classic: McDonald’s Introduces 2 New Big Macs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Fast-food giant McDonald’s has introduced two new spins on one of it’s most classic offerings.

Beginning this week, California customers can get a Grand Mac or a Mac Jr. According to McDonald’s the Grand Mac is a one-third pounder with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, special sauce on a larger bun.

The Mac Jr. is a “single layer Big Mac” with a bigger beef patty without the middle bun.

“We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement.

The new options were announced in November but just went onto the menu in January.

According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac was first introduced in 1967.