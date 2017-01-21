Twist On A Classic: McDonald’s Introduces 2 New Big Macs

January 21, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Big Mac, Grand Mac, Mac Jr., McDonald's

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Fast-food giant McDonald’s has introduced two new spins on one of it’s most classic offerings.

Beginning this week, California customers can get a Grand Mac or a Mac Jr. According to McDonald’s the Grand Mac is a one-third pounder with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, special sauce on a larger bun.

The Mac Jr. is a “single layer Big Mac” with a bigger beef patty without the middle bun.

“We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement.

The new options were announced in November but just went onto the menu in January.

According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac was first introduced in 1967.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia