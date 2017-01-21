Russian Company Raises Eyebrows After Creating Special Silver Coin Praising Trump

January 21, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Inauguration, Silver Coin

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)   —  President Trump’s election is being celebrated in many places in the United States.

But celebration in Russia?

A Russian company has created a special commemorative coin marking the Inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

The coin -featuring an image of the Statue of Liberty on the back — weighs over two pounds.

Also in the back of the coin, the words “In Trump We Trust.”

The three-year-old company has previous made coins for Vladimir Putin that celebrated Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The coin is valued at a few thousand dollars. The exact price has not yet been determined.

CBS NEWS RELATED LINK: Russian Company Minting ‘In Trump We Trust’ Coins

The company’s president told AP Television News that he expected to mint 40 of the coins in silver and 5 in gold.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia