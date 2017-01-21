Russian Company Raises Eyebrows After Creating Special Silver Coin Praising Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — President Trump’s election is being celebrated in many places in the United States.

But celebration in Russia?

A Russian company has created a special commemorative coin marking the Inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

The coin -featuring an image of the Statue of Liberty on the back — weighs over two pounds.

Also in the back of the coin, the words “In Trump We Trust.”

The three-year-old company has previous made coins for Vladimir Putin that celebrated Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The coin is valued at a few thousand dollars. The exact price has not yet been determined.

The company’s president told AP Television News that he expected to mint 40 of the coins in silver and 5 in gold.