Evacuations Urged For Burn Areas

January 21, 2017 10:25 PM

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) — As the next round of storms bears down on us there are details of several evacuation orders being urged in the Fish Fire impact area of Duarte.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also issued suggested evacuations in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita and for the foothills in the Colby Fire impacted area of Glendora.Officials are asking for residents to leave by 7 a.m.

Santa Clarita Homeowners Dig Out And Brace For More

Two excavators have been clearing out the Iron Canyon Creek non-stop since 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

“I’m hoping that takes care of most of the problem. We will probably have some flooding tomorrow,” Chris Seidenglanz said.

 

But, she hopes, nothing like they had from Friday’s storm.  The water overflowed the banks of the creek and poured into her backyard.

“It made a new river or creek and it now flows thru my backyard,” Seidenglanz said.

The flooding was so powerful it tore down fences and sent a sheriff’s cruiser down the river over the road.

That’s why crews have been here all day and into the night.  The mud was over the road and filled into a creek bed.  Saturday night 120 homeowners were told by Santa Clarita officials to evacuate.

“We actually just got the phone call,” Seidenglanz said.

She said her family is staying.  A few longtime residents and the man heading up is project all said the same thing.  They’ve never seen any water in this creek until now. It’s because the mountains cant hold the water because of the devastating sand fire last summer.

Work crews will keep working until the storm hits, they say it would be too dangerous to continue due to concerns about flash flooding coming their way.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia