Evacuations Urged For Burn Areas

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) — As the next round of storms bears down on us there are details of several evacuation orders being urged in the Fish Fire impact area of Duarte.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also issued suggested evacuations in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita and for the foothills in the Colby Fire impacted area of Glendora.Officials are asking for residents to leave by 7 a.m.

Santa Clarita Homeowners Dig Out And Brace For More

Two excavators have been clearing out the Iron Canyon Creek non-stop since 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

“I’m hoping that takes care of most of the problem. We will probably have some flooding tomorrow,” Chris Seidenglanz said.

But, she hopes, nothing like they had from Friday’s storm. The water overflowed the banks of the creek and poured into her backyard.

“It made a new river or creek and it now flows thru my backyard,” Seidenglanz said.

The flooding was so powerful it tore down fences and sent a sheriff’s cruiser down the river over the road.

That’s why crews have been here all day and into the night. The mud was over the road and filled into a creek bed. Saturday night 120 homeowners were told by Santa Clarita officials to evacuate.

“We actually just got the phone call,” Seidenglanz said.

She said her family is staying. A few longtime residents and the man heading up is project all said the same thing. They’ve never seen any water in this creek until now. It’s because the mountains cant hold the water because of the devastating sand fire last summer.

Work crews will keep working until the storm hits, they say it would be too dangerous to continue due to concerns about flash flooding coming their way.