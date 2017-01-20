Pasadena Humane Society Evokes Inauguration For 30-Pound Tabby

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A fat cat wandering the streets of Pasadena the weekend before Donald Trump’s inauguration? The timing was apparently too much to resist for the Pasadena Humane Society.

The 30-pound gray tabby was named William Meoward Taft, in honor of America’s portly 27th president, and Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA officials took his arrival as a chance to “inaugurate” the “corpulent cat room” to accommodate the tubby feline, according to a news release sent out Friday.

Seven-year-old Taft was apparently too big to fit into a conventional shelter cage, so staff set him up in an office with his own bed, food, water and “access to a presidential, en suite litterbox.”

Taft was also put on a prescription diet and a regular exercise routine to help him slim down.

Pasadena Humane Society officials say finding a new family is one of his “campaign goals” for 2017. Email adoptions@pasadenahumane.org or call (626) 792-7151 to find out more about “bringing this presidential pussycat home.”