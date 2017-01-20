INAUGURATION DAY: Donald Trump Becomes 45th U.S. President | Listen To KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO

Climate Change Page On White House Website Taken Down Shortly After Trump Inauguration

January 20, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Climate Change, Trump Administration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — President Donald Trump wasted no time in upholding his pledge to eliminate President Barack Obama’s environmental regulations – including his plan to address climate change.

Shortly after Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president, all references to climate change on the White House website were apparently removed.

A search for the term “climate change” on WhiteHouse.gov returned only one search result: an apparently unrelated story on Mamie Geneva Doud Eisenhower, the wife of the 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The link to the URL no longer worked and pointed instead to an error message page.

It was later updated to point to the official White House transition page.

As Trump was giving his inaugural address, the White House website listed several actions Trump will take to cancel “harmful and unnecessary policies.” Among them are Obama’s climate action plan and a clean water rule imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The climate plan is intended as a broad-based strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. The plan includes a series of rules that limit carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The water rule is intended to protect smaller streams, tributaries and wetlands from development.

