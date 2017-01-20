As Many As 150,000 Expected At Women’s March-Los Angles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — As many as 150,000 people, including about five dozen celebrities, are expected to rally in downtown Los Angeles Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Event organizers for the Women’s March-Los Angeles say the day is designed to unify communities and make a stand for “justice and equity for

all.”

Organizers stress that the event is non-partisan and not a protest, but a “celebration of human rights.”

However, the Washington, D.C., march that sparked local “sister” marches like the one in Los Angeles was deliberately planned for the day after

President Donald Trump’s inauguration. And many of the individuals and groups planning to participate stand in opposition to Trump and his policies as laid out on the campaign trail and during his transition to office.

“In a time when we are all wondering what we can do, we can do this … let them hear our voice!” march organizer Deena Katz said in a statement.

Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Moby, Sharon Lawrence, Brandy, Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis and Laverne Cox are among the celebrities slated to take part in the LA event. For a complete list, click here.

Public officials will also be out in force, with many scheduled to speak before and after the approximately one-mile march from Pershing Square to

City Hall, set to begin at 10 a.m.

The rally is far from a women-only event, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilman Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin and former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are all expected to offer words of encouragement to the crowd.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn isn’t just talking the talk. She’s doing the walk.

“I am marching Saturday because I want to show my support for the millions of Americans who continue to believe that we should be a nation that

respects and supports everyone whether they are a woman, a man, an immigrant, gay, straight, trans, poor or Muslim,” Hahn said. “We need to lead by example and fight to make Los Angeles County a model for the nation.”

As of midday Friday, 84,000 people had indicated they would attend and another 72,000 expressed interest in attending, according to the event’s

Facebook page.

Metro officials have added service and beefed up security to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

Women’s March LA may also draw pro-Trump protesters, but organizers are committed to keeping the peace. They took to Twitter Friday to offer what

will likely be one of many reminders to those planning to attend.

“Do not rise to provocation; if asked bullying or intimidating or inciting questions, don’t engage,” the tweet read.

The gathering is expected to end around 4 p.m.

Marchers and speakers set to assemble at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St.; march to City Hall, 200 N. Spring St., to begin at 10 a.m., with speakers program set for 11 a.m. List of speakers can be found by clicking here.

Alternate end of march, “Chant Down the Walls,” organized by AF3IRM Los Angeles and National Day Laborer Organizing Network set for noon, to end at Metropolitan Detention Center, 535 N. Alameda St.

