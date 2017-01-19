UCLA Routs ASU Behind 3-Point Barrage

January 19, 2017 10:17 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaac Hamilton scored 33 points, hitting a career-high nine 3-pointers, and No. 3 UCLA routed Arizona State 102-80 on Thursday night to improve to 11-0 at home.

The Bruins (19-1, 6-1 Pac-12) made 16 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field.

They led by 25 points in the first half and were up by 16 early in the second before the Sun Devils (9-10, 2-4) got within single digits in the matchup of the league’s top two scoring and 3-point shooting teams.

Torian Graham scored 26 points and Tra Holder tied his career-high with 22 for Arizona State, which has lost seven straight road games to UCLA. The Sun Devils hit 11 3-pointers, including six by Graham.

Graham scored 10 of Arizona State’s first 22 points in the second half to close to 68-61.

The Bruins’ offense kicked in and they ran off 14 straight points to go up 82-61. Aaron Holiday scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, in the spurt.

The Sun Devils dropped their third straight and fourth in five games.

