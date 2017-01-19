Some Sherman Oaks Residents Say Navigation Apps Leave Them Trapped During Rush Hour

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Saving time on a tough commute to and from the San Fernando Valley is causing a bunch of headaches for homeowners in Sherman Oaks.

They blame navigation apps, like Waze, for the growing gridlock in their neighborhood.

As users find shortcuts to bypass the congested Interstate 405, they jam up narrow surface streets and could create safety concerns.

Homeowner Leon Sturman says the morning rush hour leaves him trapped in his house.

“No more early appointments for anything because I can’t get back home. It takes me a half hour to get up the hill that’s about 3 minutes,” Sturman explains.

He and his neighbors want the city to post signs that would restrict access to their neighborhood during peak traffic hours.

After a public meeting was held recently, the city is now looking at that option. Residents have until mid February to provide their input to the city.

But some people want the cities to hit the brakes.

Driver Toni Roeder uses a route through the neighborhood to take her kids to school. She says adding restrictive signs is not the answer.

“It’s a fix for a few at the expense of the majority,” she says. “It’s going to put heavier traffic in those areas and could possibly double our commute.”