Number Of Potholes On L.A. Streets Soars Due To Frequent Rain

January 19, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Pothole Repairs, Potholes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The number of potholes in the streets of Los Angeles has tripled during this winter due to frequent rains.

Carol Ellis, who is an Uber driver, said she has hit her share of potholes. “It really is bad. I’m on the road a lot, not just downtown, all over. And it is not good, especially when you hit them, and there’s water in it. Yeah, it’s not good. It can break your axle,” Ellis explained.

There are plenty of potholes to hit. “In a typical dry month, we’re getting about 30 requests a day. In December, we were getting 45. And that’s doubled again to 90 in January so far. That’s a lot of potholes,” said Greg Spotts, City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works Assistant Director.

The excessive amount of moisture can dislodge previous repairs or seep into the road and separate the asphalt from its foundation, according to Spotts.

He urged people to report the potholes by visiting the MyLA 311 Service Request page or use the MyLA311 mobile phone app.

The city said it will have that pothole fixed within three days after the requests are made.

Ellis seemed to be a little skeptical, “I believe it when I see it’s done,” she said.

If you believe a pothole has damaged your car, take pictures of the pothole and the damage on your vehicle, then submit a claim to the city. Just click here to fill out a form.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia