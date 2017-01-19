Man, 24, Charged With DUI Crash That Killed Uber Driver

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 24-year-old Los Angeles man has been charged with murder for allegedly crashing into an Uber driver in South Los Angeles while under the influence of alcohol, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Kevin Moran faces one count each of murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person.

Moran pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 31.

On Jan. 14, Moran is alleged to have been driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence before crossing a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Arlington Avenue.

Moran’s vehicle crashed into an Uber vehicle, killing the driver of that vehicle, Folesha Parker-Iverson, 52, prosecutors allege.

The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison if convicted as charged. Bail was recommended at more than $2 million.

The case remains under investigation by the LAPD’s South Traffic Division.