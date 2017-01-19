LAPD Girds For Numerous Anti-Trump Protests On Inauguration Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The LAPD is prepared for at least five anti-Trump protests Friday on Inauguration Day.

Five different organizations applied for permits to demonstrate in the streets, reports CBS2’s Dave Lopez.

Of course, the great unknown is the weather. LA is expecting a downpour Friday.

Downtown Thursday, it was the literal calm before the storm. And it has nothing to with the weather.

Lopez spoke to several people who clearly do not admire the President-elect.

“Did he really get elected,” said one man,” or is it a joke?”

Tomorrow, at 9 a.m. our time (high noon in Washington, D.C.) Trump will officially become the nation’s 45th president.

“Holy cow, I can’t believe it’s actually come to fruition,” said another man.

“Not good. I’m not happy,” said a woman, “I’m scared.”

Protests have already begun. There was one Thursday from a Teacher’s Union.

After he was elected, there were anti-Trump protests held for five days in and around Los Angeles with nearly 100 arrests.

There will be a very large police presence around the city Friday.

The LAPD told Lopez three things will not be tolerated.

• Vandalism

• Blocking intersections for long periods of time

• And marching onto the freeways

One man who agrees with the protests says there is a practical reason to show dissent.

“[Trump] needs to know people are on his behind,” he said.

That message might have already been sent to the future president.

No president has ever entered office with a lower approval rating, just over 30 percent.

Lopez also talked to people who said not to rush to judgment and to give Trump a chance.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said one man. “It will be different.”

“Give him a shot, he’s new,” said another.

One woman said protesting was futile.

“It’s not going to change things,” she said.

The woman told Lopez Trump should get a grace period.

“Give him 90 days,” she laughed.

Another large protest is planned for Saturday.