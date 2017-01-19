WATCH LIVE: Police Pursue Driver In El Monte Area | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Huntington Beach Braces For Possible Flooding

January 19, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Flooding, huntington beach, Storm

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – The second of three storms hitting Southern California Friday is expected to bring high surf to the Orange County area heading into the weekend.

Heavy rain hit Orange County overnight Wednesday. On Thursday, there was a brief respite before the second and thirds storms was set to hit the region and bring lots of rain. Waves could reach 15-feet by Sunday.

Officials have put in place a long channel to direct storm water out to the ocean. The channel is designed to keep coastal areas from flooding.

“Everything runs out to the ocean, it eventually washes out to the ocean. If we don’t open these storm drains up, we actually get flooding back at our service road over there, back where our lifeguard headquarters is, and everything tends to back up,” said Lt. Claude Panis with the Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division.

A 15-foot high berm is in place in Seal Beach and sand bags were stacked next to the Seal Beach Pier in preparation.

The National Weather Service was warning people who live near beaches that coastal erosion and flooding are possible. The waves are expected to be treacherous.

“The bad news is that each storm is progressing and getting stronger in intensity,” Panis said. “So, the cumulative effect of the rain coming down is the saturating of the ground. So you have this one storm, this third storm coming in, that’s going to hit us really hard, you’ve got the ground already wet and saturated; the potential for a lot of urban flooding and swift water rescue in the Santa Ana River.”

Once the storm starts Friday, the Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division could decide to send its officers home with swift water gear and boats because weather like this could create flooding throughout the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia