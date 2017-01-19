Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – January 20

The country is staring down the beginning of a historic weekend. With a new president being sworn in, lounging around just doesn’t seem consistent with everything going on. If you are looking to keep things family-friendly and light on the wallet, or if you are looking to cut loose and maybe spend a bit more, there is an ideal destination for you in Orange County. Change is happening and there is an energy in the air. It’s time to get out and take action to ensure your weekend is a productive one.

Friday, January 20



www.unsungbrewing.com 500 Anaheim Blvd Unit BAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 406-3098 In addition to crafting some tasty beer, founder and brewer Mike Crea has added another chic watering hole to the Packing District section of Anaheim. Unsung Brewing harnesses their Midwest roots while assimilating to a West Coast style of beer that translates to liquid gold. Packaged and branded with a play on comic book and superhero imagery, beers like the tropically sound Anthia and the coffee roast of their Propeller-Head, the folks at Unsung are plainly fantastic with the details. With the Packing House directly across the street and the Anaheim promenade just down the way, an evening at the brewery is a great respite from the grind that feels more inviting than the standard bar.

Saturday, January 21



See Some Supercross

www.supercrosslive.com Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806 For the fans that missed out on the first weekend of Supercross, Angel Stadium will again host both 250cc and 450cc heats with the sports best riders. Supercross is so popular in Southern California that the tour stop circles back for a second weekend every year in the same month. This weekend will mark the 70th Supercross event in the confines of the A and for whomever walks with the title in both the 250 and 450 races, their win will likely be a repeat victory within the last 30 seasons. Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey have been the dominant riders for the last few years in Anaheim and both are competing for their place in the history books. Grab your tickets and get ready for some high-flying, fast-paced, dirt-slinging action.





See Norm McDonald

www.improv.com Irvine Improv527 Spectrum Center Dr.Irvine, CA 92616(949) 854-5455 There are few people on the planet that have the kind of comedic delivery that Norm MacDonald does. The veteran of Saturday Night Live and the stand up stage will spend some time on the Improv stage of Irvine this weekend. Norm is truly a comic’s comic in that he is one of the most respected names in the game among comedy’s headlining attractions. With decades in the business and the kind of dry humor that makes for a subtle, but slicing punch line, Norm could read the phone book and make it funny. In between his stories and observations, fans will understand just why he is held in such high regard.

Sunday, January 22



The Return of the Main St. Electrical Parade

www.disneyland.com Disneyland1313 Disneyland Dr.Anaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4565 Not that anyone needs added reason to spend some time in the Magic Kingdom, but Disneyland recently made their fans and followers very happy with the announcement of the return of the Main St. Electrical Parade. A staple of the Disney experience, the parade has floated around the various parks in different forms, but the original parade is celebrating 45 years with a return to it’s first incarnation. Fans have been clamoring for the return and when the announcement first made headlines, the internet went nuts. Tickets are understandably hard to come by, but the limited engagement will run long enough to give Southern Californians a chance to experience a piece of Disney history. However, opening weekend is going to make for added spectacle.

