Best Activities To Do This Weekend In L.A. – January 20

This weekend the country will see the inauguration of a new President. With so much happening, it’s difficult to imagine watching the weekend go by without getting up and getting active. Change usually loans itself to some kind of action, and some sense of energy. Based on the amount of recreational options happening in Los Angeles, your days away from the office this weekend will be stacked with cool things to see and do.

Friday, January 20



See AFI In Concert

The Troubadour

9081 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

www.troubadour.com The Troubadour9081 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069 The Troubadour has developed a reputation as the go-to venue for intimate performances from massive bands. Bookending the west side of Santa Monica boulevard, this small club has played host to some arena-sized acts and Friday night, another stellar headliner will take the stage. Celebrating the follow up to their 2013 Burials release, The Blood Album has caused a stir with AFI fans. The band will perform new tunes and their fan favorites for the lucky few hundred that are able to make it in the building. With tour plans already announced, discouraged fans that can’t make it in Friday night will have their chance to experience “A Fire Inside” in their more traditional, arena-sized production. However, ticket-holders that get to spend their Friday night with Davey Havok and the boys will be treated to an explosive performance that has propelled the band to remain relevant for over two decades.

Saturday, January 21



Los Angeles Boat Show

Pomona Fairplex

1101 W McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

www.losangelesboatshow.com Pomona Fairplex1101 W McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768 Whether you own a boat or not, it’s difficult to image living in Southern California and not know the joy of being out on the water. With the beach just a short drive away at all times, the boat is a fixture of SoCal Living. The Los Angeles Boat show will take over the Pomona Fairplex this weekend and will be showcasing the latest and greatest in sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, jet skis, pontoons, motorboats, catamarans, cabin cruisers, dinghys, inflatables, kayaks, even stand-up paddleboards. While the grown folks cruise the nautical eye candy, the kids will get to jam down the zip line or enjoy some simulated rock climbing. An outing designed with the entire family in mind, the LA Boat Show is a great way to spend the afternoon and possibly score the boat of your dreams.





Bellator 170 – Sonnen Vs. Ortiz

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90305

(213) 480-3232

bellator.spike.com The Forum3900 W Manchester Blvd.Inglewood, CA 90305(213) 480-3232 This weekenk, the fabulous Forum in Inglewood will host two of mixed martial arts’ biggest personalities in Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen. While both fighters have since passed their prime, their competitive commitment is evident as both have shown they are still in excellent shape. As the anticipation for the fight has grown, so has the war of words. Both Sonnen and Ortiz had careers that were marked by a relentless pace in the cage and out. Nothing has changed as each of the combatants have hurled insults in a way that makes the potential war of attrition feel especially real. While Bellator 170 marks the first time the pair have met in an MMA contest, the two have a history as Sonnen defeated Ortiz in a college wrestling match as a the underdog. While Ortiz sees a chance for redemption, Sonnen will look to reaffirm that he has Tito’s number. Either way, fireworks are guaranteed this weekend at the Forum.

Sunday, January 22



Visit The La Brea Tar Pits & Museum

785 Bay St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 763-3499

www.tarpits.org 785 Bay St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(213) 763-3499 The La Brea Tar Pits have been such an accessible historic resource in Los Angeles that sadly, it’s sometimes overlooked. What’s important to remember is not only does the facility now lay claim to more than 3.5 million fossils, but excavation continues on site everyday. Between paleontologist projects like Pit 91 and Project 23, work continues daily to further unearth treasures that better tell the evolution that has happened right in our backyard. Other amenities like the Pleistocene Garden help better illustrate what the native landscape once looked like with plant-life that used to grow regularly here stretching back some 40,000 years ago. Between the fossil lab, the 3D theater, and various exhibits that amount to some 1 million visible fossils from some 650 species, the Tar Pits is a remarkable resource that should be frequented by the people that call this city home.





Hike Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 913-4688

www.laparks.org 4730 Crystal Springs Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 913-4688 This iconic slice of California between the 5 and 101 freeways is home to the Hollywood sign, the Griffith Observatory, the Greek Theater, a zoo, and some of the most challenging terrain for hikers anywhere. With 14 different trails ranging from easy to exhausting, there are some 53 miles of trails to explore within the heart of Los Angeles. With spectacular views and a variety of plant and wildlife, a hike over the weekend is a surefire rejuvenator. You can explore the original Batcave from the 1960’s television series or cruise the tranquil Amir’s Garden, which is especially green considering all the recent rain. Whatever level of expertise, Griffith Park is a landmark in Los Angeles and well worth exploring on a regular basis.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.