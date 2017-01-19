32 Southern California Museums Offering Free Admission On Jan. 29

January 19, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Free Admission, Museum

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s a museum free-for-all.

Thirty-two Southern California museums are offering free admission on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The offer is good for general admission at participating museums, but does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions.

Regular parking fees apply. Event sponsor Metro has arranged deals at some museum gift shops for riders who show their Tap Cards.

Here are the participating museums:

Annenberg Space for Photography

Armory Center for the Arts

Autry Museum of the American West

Bowers Museum

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center
(Excludes IMAX films and The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour.)

Columbia Memorial Space Center
(Offering free admission on Saturday, Jan. 28, instead of Sunday, Jan. 29)

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens
(Free, timed tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at http://www.descansogardens.org)

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine

Getty Center

Getty Villa
(Free, timed tickets are required. Visit http://www.getty.edu.)

Hammer Museum

Japanese American National Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Laguna Art Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
(General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall)

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
(Free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall)

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum
Reserve timed tickets in advance here

Pomona College Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center
(Noah’s Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served)

Sunnylands

Zimmer Children’s Museum

 

 

