32 Southern California Museums Offering Free Admission On Jan. 29

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s a museum free-for-all.
Thirty-two Southern California museums are offering free admission on Sunday, Jan. 29.
The offer is good for general admission at participating museums, but does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions.
Regular parking fees apply. Event sponsor Metro has arranged deals at some museum gift shops for riders who show their Tap Cards.
Here are the participating museums:
Annenberg Space for Photography
Armory Center for the Arts
Autry Museum of the American West
Bowers Museum
The Broad
California African American Museum
California Science Center
(Excludes IMAX films and The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour.)
Columbia Memorial Space Center
(Offering free admission on Saturday, Jan. 28, instead of Sunday, Jan. 29)
Craft & Folk Art Museum
Descanso Gardens
(Free, timed tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at http://www.descansogardens.org)
Fowler Museum at UCLA
Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine
Getty Center
Getty Villa
(Free, timed tickets are required. Visit http://www.getty.edu.)
Hammer Museum
Japanese American National Museum
Kidspace Children’s Museum
Laguna Art Museum
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
(General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall)
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)
Museum of Tolerance
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
(Free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall)
Orange County Museum of Art
The Paley Center for Media
Pasadena Museum of California Art
Petersen Automotive Museum
Reserve timed tickets in advance here
Pomona College Museum of Art
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Skirball Cultural Center
(Noah’s Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served)
Sunnylands
Zimmer Children’s Museum