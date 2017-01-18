Crews Work To Repair Water Main Break In Studio City Neighborhood

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews worked to repair a water main Wednesday that ruptured in a residential neighborhood in Studio City.
The 6-inch cast iron pipe broke shortly after 2 a.m. in the 12000 block of W. Hoffman Street.
Cell phone video captured water gushing out of the asphalt in the middle of the street.
Crews do not expect water to be restored to the neighborhood until at least noon.
Street repairs will not be completed until 3 p.m., officials said.