Union Claims Bird Droppings, Mold Sickening Southeast LAPD Officers

January 18, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: LAPD, Police Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — More than 100 LAPD police officers assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station are suffering variety of health-related issues due to mold and bird droppings in and around the South L.A. station, according to the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

The union demanded Wednesday that the city take steps to remove mold and bird droppings found in and around the station on 108th Street in South L.A., and provide medical testing for personnel assigned to the facility.

“Over 100 LAPD police officers have filed medical-related claims related to the unhealthy and unsanitary conditions,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League union said in a statement. “The Station’s (ventilation) system vents are covered by black mold.

At least one retired Southeast officer spoke at a news conference, describing his hospitalization due to medical issues caused by the mold issues at the station.

“The (ventilation) equipment on the roof is covered in bird droppings and bird feathers,” the LAPPL’s statement said. “Officers have been affected with respiratory illnesses, adult onset asthma, severe and chronic sinus infections and other health related issues.”

The union says it wants the city to fully study the extent of environmental exposure at Southeast Division, as well as other stations and “fully mitigate” all conditions that could be a health risk to officers, civilians and the public.

LAPD officials issued a statement, saying there was nothing more important than the health and safety of the department’s employees.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia