Union Claims Bird Droppings, Mold Sickening Southeast LAPD Officers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — More than 100 LAPD police officers assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station are suffering variety of health-related issues due to mold and bird droppings in and around the South L.A. station, according to the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

The union demanded Wednesday that the city take steps to remove mold and bird droppings found in and around the station on 108th Street in South L.A., and provide medical testing for personnel assigned to the facility.

A retired Southeast officer shares how he was hospitalized because of medical issues caused by the mold issues at Southeast Police Station. pic.twitter.com/ITWMeKTrLt — LAPPL (@LAPPL) January 18, 2017

“Over 100 LAPD police officers have filed medical-related claims related to the unhealthy and unsanitary conditions,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League union said in a statement. “The Station’s (ventilation) system vents are covered by black mold.

At least one retired Southeast officer spoke at a news conference, describing his hospitalization due to medical issues caused by the mold issues at the station.

“The (ventilation) equipment on the roof is covered in bird droppings and bird feathers,” the LAPPL’s statement said. “Officers have been affected with respiratory illnesses, adult onset asthma, severe and chronic sinus infections and other health related issues.”

The union says it wants the city to fully study the extent of environmental exposure at Southeast Division, as well as other stations and “fully mitigate” all conditions that could be a health risk to officers, civilians and the public.

LAPD officials issued a statement, saying there was nothing more important than the health and safety of the department’s employees.

