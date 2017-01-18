Skiers, Snowboarders Stoked As Three Storm Systems Eye The Southland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Wrightwood is getting all the right stuff.

Fresh powdery snow is making ski and snowboard conditions the best its been at the mountain resort in quite some time.

“Probably the best snow I’ve seen in four to five years,” snowboarder Sergio Espino said. “I’ve already been up here 10 times. Gonna be here next weekend and probably the weekend after that.”

Mountain high slayers are stoked for the upcoming storm.

“We’ve been waiting for this for like five years,” snowboarder Cody Vlach said. “The fact that it’s happening right now and we get to experience it is great.”

“We are supposed to get two to three feet tonight and then another two to three feet the next storm. Should be awesome,” skier Dan Baldwin said.

Night riders have been blasted with sideways snow and cold temps.

“I’m trying to defrost my fingers, they’re cold. It’s pretty cold, yeah I wasn’t expecting it to be this cold,” snowboarder Andy Franco said.

Visitors are reminded to take your trash home. Locals took photos of hidden trash, left behind, and say that’s not cool.

“Pack out what you pack in. Plan to bring everything home that you bring up to the mountains. Don’t expect there to be trash cans,” local Chad Keel said.

Rain Starts In Ventura County

In Old Town Ventura the first band of rain hit the region with a punch, but people out for the evening seemed to welcome it.

Preparing For Flooding And Mudslides In Duarte

Homeowners who survived the Fish Fire last year are now concerned the charred hillsides could bring mud and floods to the foothills.

High Surf In Warning In Seal Beach

The surf is calm now but waves could get as high as eight feet during the storm.