Police Fatally Shoot Suspect At End Of Pursuit In Westchester

January 18, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Officer Involved Shooting, Westchester

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man who allegedly threatened people with an ax led El Segundo police on a short pursuit that ended with the suspect being fatally shot in the Westchester area just north of Los Angeles International
Airport.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Manchester Avenue west of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Manchester was closed between Kentwood Avenue and Sepulveda Westway to accommodate the investigation, and Airport Police advised people heading for the airport to navigate around the area.

The man, in his 30s, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

“The police department received a call of a suspect approaching people in the area of McCarthy Court and Imperial (Avenue), wielding an ax or a machete and threatening them,” El Segundo police Capt. Brian Evanski told KNX 1070 at the scene of the shooting.

Police responded to the neighborhood and the suspect fled in a white SUV. He apparently got out of the SUV on Manchester, where he was shot. A small ax could be seen on the street just behind the SUV.

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

