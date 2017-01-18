Mother-Daughter Team Excited To March For Health And Immigration Rights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — More than 100,000 people are expected to converge on downtown Los Angeles Saturday for the local women’s march. The mother/daughter pair of Kaili and 14-year-old Oona Hollister-Stanton pair will be there.

“It’s been really beautiful to see our large community of LA to come together in solidarity,” Kaili said.

Hollister-Stanton says she is marching for women’s health and immigrant’s rights. Two issues her daughter Oona is also passionate about. The high school freshman says her mother left it up to her whether she and her younger sister wanted to march.

“When there’s something we feel passionate about and something we want to be a part of it’s like, yeah of course I’ll go,” Oona said.

Both mother and daughter say they don’t view Saturday’s march as anti-Trump.

“I don’t want to think about it as ‘oh were against this’ or ‘oh, we hate this.’ It’s not about that, it’s about fighting for what you love and are passionate about,” Oona said.

Kaili sees the march as a history lesson for her daughter. She likens it to when women marched for suffrage.

“We’re not just matching for ourselves but all the women who came before us and who will come after us.”

We reached out to the California Federation of women republicans, which has more than 30 chapters in the LA area, to get their view on Saturday’s march, but no one was available for comment.

Earlier this week a San Bernardino County woman who supports Trump, had this to say on the nationwide marches.

“The U.S. should have peaceful transition of power,” Carolyn Gonzales said. “These women haven’t really looked at who is Donald Trump.”